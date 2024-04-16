North Carolina high school student suspended over using the term 'illegal alien': Report

Using the term "illegal alien" is reportedly an infraction worthy of suspension in a North Carolina high school.

In an email to the Carolina Journal, Leah McGhee described an incident in Central Davidson High School in Lexington where her 16-year-old son was suspended for three days last week over the term.

According to McGhee, an English teacher was giving an assignment that involved using vocabulary words such as the word "alien." In response, her son asked if the teacher meant "like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?"

Another student allegedly took offense to the term and threatened to fight McGhee’s son, forcing the teacher to contact the assistant principal. The staff later deemed the term to be offensive to Hispanic students and punished him.

MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING NORTH CAROLINA BARRICADE INCIDENT ON TERROR WATCH LIST, ILLEGAL MIGRANT

"Because of his question, our son was disciplined and given THREE days OUT of school suspension for ‘racism,’" McGhee wrote to the Carolina Journal. "He is devastated and concerned that the racism label on his school record will harm his future goal of receiving a track scholarship. We are concerned that he will fall behind in his classes due to being absent for three consecutive days."

She also stated that the school has so far refused to remove the suspension from her son’s record and that her family has already begun working with an attorney.

In response to the suspension, McGhee’s son told the Carolina Journal, "I didn’t make a statement directed towards anyone; I asked a question. I wasn’t speaking of Hispanics because everyone from other countries needs green cards, and the term ‘illegal alien’ is an actual term that I hear on the news and can find in the dictionary."

McGhee and her son later appeared on "The Pete Kaliner Show" to add further detail to their story.

"It is a term used as federal code, and it is a term that is heard frequently on many news broadcasts," she said. "I feel that if this was handled properly in the classroom, it could have easily been used as a teachable moment for everyone."

NORTH CAROLINA BILL WOULD FORCE SHERIFFS TO COOPERATE WITH ICE TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

In a statement to Newsweek regarding the story, Central Davidson High School responded that it would not comment on a specific student.

"Please know that Davidson County Schools administrators take all discipline incidents seriously and investigate each one thoroughly," the comment read. "Any violation of the code of conduct is handled appropriately by administrators."

Fox News Digital reached out to Davidson County Schools for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP