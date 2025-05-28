Jake Tapper slams Democrats for alienating young men after podcasters mock his son

CNN host Jake Tapper blasted the Democratic Party last Thursday after a pair of "left-leaning" podcast hosts made fun of his teenage son for wanting to be a police officer, saying, "This is why you f---kers are losing elections.’"

Tapper and his "Original Sin" co-author Alex Thompson were asked about the Democratic Party having a problem reaching young men on NYU Professor Scott Galloway’s podcast "The Prof G Pod" and Tapper gave the example of how the liberal podcasters spoke about his son.

"I went on a left-leaning podcast, that shall remain nameless, and we were talking about my kids… and they asked me about my son and I said he’s a football player, and he wants to be a policeman and their joke was, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?" Tapper said.

"Like, the idea that he wants to be a policeman therefore, he’s racist… this is why you f---kers are losing elections," Tapper added.

"My football-playing son, who has no political views - he's 15, he thinks about World War II, and gaming and playing linebacker, that's his world - you're deciding he's a racist because he wants to be a cop.

"And why does he want to be a cop? He wants to be a cop because he wants to help people, you know, and he thinks that's the best way he can help people," Jake Tapper said. "And that's how the Democratic Party talks to men, not just White men, but men."

"They thought Tim Walz could… translate the Democratic Party values because he hunts and fishes and drinks a beer… I find it just insane," he added. "The Democratic Party has no way of communicating with [my son], they have no entrée into his world."

President Donald Trump made significant gains among young voters in the 2024 election. Trump ran up the score with his base while narrowing traditional Democratic advantages among Black, Hispanic, and young voters.

The show Tapper declined to name is the "How Long Gone" podcast — hosted by Chris Black and Jason Stewart — which he appeared on in April. When the conversation on that program turned towards the Democratic Party’s struggles and appealing to young men, Tapper broached the subject of his own son, which earned the scorn of the hosts.

When Tapper told them of his son's interest in being a police officer, the "How Long Gone" hosts broke out in laughter.

"Like, he thinks they’re cool? I don’t understand, what about a cop?" Black asked incredulously.

"How does he feel about minorities?" Stewart chimed in.

The two hosts responded to Tapper’s latest comments on their podcast Monday, calling the CNN host a "flip-flopper" and Stewart’s remark a "really funny f---king joke."

"I think this is pretty funny and ridiculous… Jake’s got a book to sell, baby, and that’s the part I respect. Him choosing, willfully, to take a joke wrong, that he definitely knew what it was in the moment, I would say is only a pro move," Black said. "He spun it for his own gain, and it’s working."