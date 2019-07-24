CNN host takes issue with Trump tweet after Robert Mueller hearing

In the wake of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearing on Wednesday, one CNN host found a new way to go after President Trump.

Jake Tapper, a frequent critic of the president, took issue with Trump's celebratory tweet on Wednesday afternoon that declared -- in all caps -- "TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!"

In response to the tweet, Tapper said Wednesday as part of a panel discussion on the left-leaning network: "It's interesting for the president to be saying in all caps that truth is a force of nature, because what we've been hearing about to a large degree all day is how many lies President Trump and the team have told."

Trump and his son mostly declared victory on Wednesday as a series of pundits criticized Mueller's testimony.

"I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff - an Embarrassment to our Country!" Trump exclaimed in a tweet pinned to his timeline.

But according to Tapper and others, Mueller's testimony also contained damning information about the president.

"Whether it's telling Don McGahn, the White House counsel, to lie about firing Mueller, or all the lies that related to the actual Russian election interference, and all the president dictating the lie about why Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with that lawyer at Trump Tower -- the concocting of this idea that it didn't have anything to do with election interference," Tapper said.

Mueller's first hearing, before the House Judiciary Committee, was widely described as a disaster with critics pointing out how the former special counsel seemed tired and gave lackluster answers.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said that Democrats "have to be disappointed" with his testimony while ABC's Terry Moran dismissed any potential for impeachment proceedings.

"Impeachment's over," he said. "I don't think Nancy Pelosi is going to stand for her members bringing forth something that is going to obviously lose in the Senate, lose with the American public."