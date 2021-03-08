Buddies Jake Schick, Johnny ‘Joey’ Jones hunt bull moose in once-in-a-lifetime adventure

Two wounded warriors and lifelong friends take advantage of a dream opportunity to hunt for bull moose in the woods of Maine in the latest installment of "Fox Nation Outdoors."

Former Marines Johnny "Joey" Jones, a double amputee, and Jake Schick, a single amputee, were chosen to join a team of experts on the Appalachian Trail and help tag down a trophy moose in one week.

"Everybody was involved," Schick reflected. "That was a beautiful thing to see -- from patriots, from state troopers to game wardens coming together and giving their time and literally carrying Joey all over ... It just goes to show, when everyone comes together, anything’s possible."

Schick is no stranger to perseverance. In September of 2004, his Marine unit hit a triple-stacked tank mine, which Schick said launched him more than 30 feet into the air. He landed on his head and suffered injuries which cost him one of his legs.

"We don’t compare and contrast pain and suffering, because what you’re doing is you’re subconsciously belittling what’s made you who you are," Schick said of his relationship with Jones.

Schick, the founder of non-profit organization 22KILL, also shared his struggles with substance addiction and depression after leaving the military. The organization helps raise awareness for veterans who struggle with suicidal idealization and empowers those effected to value life.

"Our mission is to let ... families know that they’re worthy of living," he said. "That they didn’t lose their purpose. That their best days aren’t behind them. Because we all have the same purpose, regardless. At the end of the day, it’s just to love and be loved."

