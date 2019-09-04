Jacksonville mayor on Hurricane Dorian's path: People must heed evacuation orders, err on side of safety

As Hurricane Dorian wends its way along the Florida coast, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said on Wednesday that the storm is “fatiguing" because it is “moving so slow.”

“We’re almost a week into this now,” Curry told “America’s Newsroom," urging residents to heed evacuation orders before the storm moves closer.

“This storm is still coming up the coast. I don’t want people, particularly out in the coastal communities, to rest easy and think they can go out and about,” he said.

Curry said that this is the third storm he has experienced in four years serving as mayor.

“When you live with that and experience that as a leader, I’m going to always err on the side of making sure people are safe,” he said.

“If, in fact, there are not bad impacts, I’m OK with that. I’m OK with coming out on the other side of this and people saying why did you ask us to evacuate,” Curry said.

He went on to say, “We’re making decisions with the best information we have so we can keep people safe.”