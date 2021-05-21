Jack Keane: Hamas leadership, underground tunnels sustained 'significant damage' from Israeli strikes

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired General Jack Keane said Friday that, according to sources, Israel has caused "significant damage" to Hamas' military infrastructure, leadership, and underground tunnel network.

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL APPROVES CEASE-FIRE AGREEMENT WITH HAMAS

JACK KEANE: I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu, from the outset, when he got this fuselage of an unprovoked attack on the Israeli people he made up his mind that he was going to degrade their military capability rather significantly in as quick a time as he possibly could.

But, I assume just from sources that they have done significant damage to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s infrastructure. Not just their rockets and missiles and their launchers, but also their tunnels network which runs 9 to 12 miles underneath the Gaza city. It’s a very significant part of their support structure. And they took down a lot of their leaders as well.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW