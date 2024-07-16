Jack Black cancels tour after backlash for bandmate's ‘don’t miss’ Trump assassination comment

Actor Jack Black has canceled his band's concert tour after his bandmate made a shocking comment about the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

At a Tenacious D concert on Sunday, Black sang "Happy Birthday" to his bandmate and fellow actor Kyle Gass, before asking him to "make a wish." Gass replied with, "Don’t miss Trump next time."

His comments came just hours after Trump narrowly survived a shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where one attendee was killed and two others were critically wounded. A bullet grazed Trump's ear in the assassination attempt.

Black and Gass responded to the backlash on Tuesday after a video clip of their exchange went viral on social media.

JACK BLACK'S BAND UNDER FIRE AFTER BANDMATE MAKES DARK 'WISH' AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Black said he was "blindsided" by Gass's remark.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," he wrote.



"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Gass also put out a statement apologizing for the remark.

"The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," he wrote on Instagram. "I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone."

"What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

Black, a staunch supporter of President Biden, recently spoke at a star-studded fundraiser for the Democratic candidate in Los Angeles that reportedly raised $30 million for his campaign.

