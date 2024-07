Actor Jack Black's band, Tenacious D, has come under fire after Black's bandmate made a dark joke just hours after former President Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt.

At a concert on Sunday, Black wished his bandmate and fellow actor Kyle Gass "Happy Birthday" before asking him to "make a wish," in a video that went viral on social media. Gass replied with, "Don’t miss Trump next time."

The actor's remarks came hours after Trump narrowly survived a shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The shooter killed one attendee and critically wounded two others before being killed by law enforcement.

Gass's remarks drew laughs and applause from the crowd but were roundly condemned on social media.

HOLLYWOOD SLAMMED FOR PUSHING YOUNG AMERICANS TO VOTE FOR BIDEN: ‘THE LAST THING MY GENERATION WANTS’

A video posted by State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price on Monday drew over 1,000 comments and nearly 4,000 retweets, with most of the comments under the post appearing to criticize the actor for his hot take.

"Contemptible," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacted.

"Wow. Jack Black laughs as his friend makes a birthday wish that they ‘don’t miss Trump next time.’ Jack was just Joe Biden's guest of honor and speaker at his Hollywood fundraiser. Biden supporters are inciting another attempt to assassinate President Trump. Evil and sick," filmmaker Robby Starbuck scolded.

"I used to love @tenaciousd and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever," conservative activist Chris Loesch wrote. "Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse. If you think it’s OK, unfollow and block me."

Tenacious D's press agent did not immediately return a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Black was one of a slew of celebrities who attended a lavish fundraiser for President Biden in Los Angeles in June that reportedly raised $30 million for his campaign.

At that fundraiser, Black said he was fundraising for Biden because democracy was "at stake" in the November election, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In 2018, the actor made profane remarks about Trump during the unveiling of his star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.