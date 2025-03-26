Ivy League schools received $6.4 billion in federal funding in 2024

America’s eight Ivy League schools received approximately $6.4 billion in federal funding in fiscal year 2024, according to publicly available information.

Financial statements from Columbia University show that it received $1.3 billion in federal funding; the University of Pennsylvania received $1.8 billion and Yale University received $898.7 million during 2024.

Not far behind were Cornell University, receiving $825.5 million in fiscal year 2024, and Harvard University, which received $686.5 million . Princeton University took in $455 million, Brown University reported " more than $254 million " and, according to USA Spending, Dartmouth received $141.9 million in 2024.

The funds that universities receive from the federal government are often in the form of grants and used for research and development, facility and administrative costs and student aid.

Federal funding for schools has been under scrutiny by President Donald Trump, with his administration signaling that they could lose access to taxpayer dollars if they don't remove DEI policies.

In addition, the Trump administration paused $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania over its inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The administration also warned Columbia University they could lose $400 million in federal funds if they don't properly address antisemitism on campus.

Every year, the Department of Education issues approximately $100 billion in student loans and distributes over $30 billion in Pell Grants. Although Trump ordered the Department of Education to be abolished, he has stated he wants to fully preserve Pell Grants and move student loans under the Small Business Administration.

While Ivy League schools receive billions of dollars in taxpayer funds, many have large endowments that could cover any potential loss of federal funds.

As of 2024, Columbia University has an endowment worth $14.8 billion , the University of Pennsylvania's endowment is $22.3 billion , Yale's endowment is $41.4 billion , and Harvard has amassed an endowment of over $53.2 billion .

The University of Pennsylvania told Fox News Digital in a statement that the loss of federal funding would "jeopardize" vital research.

"Federal funding freezes and cancelations jeopardize lifesaving and life-improving research, the loss of which will be felt by society and individuals far beyond our campus for years to come. Understandably, we are hearing concerns not only from scientists affected directly, but more broadly from students and young faculty embarking on careers in research," the university said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Columbia University, Yale University, Cornell University, Harvard University, Princeton University, Brown University and Dartmouth College for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.