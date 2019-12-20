Ivanka Trump says impeachment has 'energized' her father -- and his 63M supporters

In a new interview, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says this week's "purely partisan" impeachment of her father by the House of Representatives has "energized" him and "his 63 million-plus voters."

"In fact, the only thing bipartisan was the vote against proceeding forward," the 38-year-old first daughter tells CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan in a teaser trailer release Thursday night. The full conversation will air Dec. 29.

Not a single Republican backed the impeachment of the president on either of two charges -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- in Wednesday's vote, but a few Democrats sided with the GOP against the action.

Trump spoke a day after the House of Representatives voted to charge her father on Wednesday with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

When asked about the mood of President Trump following the impeachment process, she added, "He said it didn't even feel like he was being impeached."

"It is pretty unprecedented that support for impeachment has decreased over time as more information was presented to the American people. It's decreased, not increased," she said.

"So with all of this time spent, with all of these witnesses who didn't have firsthand knowledge, with all of these people that have been paraded in front of the American people, support for this action has decreased. So, you know, I think he sees it for what it is, which is really just raw partisan politics."

The impeachment process is set to move to the Republican-controlled Senate, where Trump's allies are likely to vote for acquittal.