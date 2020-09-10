Ivanka Trump tells Joy Behar she will take coronavirus vaccine on ‘The View’

Ivanka Trump said she would he happy to appear on “The View” to take a coronavirus vaccine after co-host Joy Behar said she wouldn’t take it until the first daughter does.

Behar previously poo-pooed President Trump’s recent claims that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready soon – but his oldest daughter is confident.

JOY BEHAR DOESN'T BUY TRUMP'S VACCINE CLAIMS: 'I WILL TAKE THE VACCINE AFTER IVANKA'

“He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said on Wednesday. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

Ivanka took notice and offered a deal to the outspoken liberal.

“Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so,” Ivanka wrote. “I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

TRUMP CLAIMS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COULD BE DELIVERED SOON

“The View” did not immediately respond when asked if it will take Ivanka up on her offer.

Trump said Monday that a vaccine could be delivered by October, saying it would be “very safe and effective.” During a Labor Day press conference at the White House, the president touted his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, a public-private partnership announced in May that is tasked with producing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

“We are an absolute leader in every way,” Trump said Monday. “Under my leadership, we’ll produce a vaccine in record time.”

Behar had explained on “The View” that she doesn’t trust that the vaccine could be ready so quickly.

“As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America, in case we don’t know this because I looked all this up for you, the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries,” Behar said. “It was developed initially in 1796 ... and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It’s not a simple thing to do. He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president has repeatedly said that the vaccine would be available by the end of the year, but his comments Monday seemed to suggest a possible vaccine against COVID-19 could become available to the public before the election in November.

“The vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” Trump said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.