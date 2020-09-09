Joy Behar doesn't buy Trump's vaccine claims: 'I will take the vaccine after Ivanka'

“The View” co-host Joy Behar on Wednesday poo-pooed President Trump’s recent claims that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready soon and said she won’t take it until daughter Ivanka Trump does.

“He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

TRUMP CLAIMS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COULD BE DELIVERED SOON

Trump said Monday that a vaccine could be delivered by October, saying it would be “very safe and effective.” During a Labor Day press conference at the White House, the president touted his administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, a public-private partnership that he announced in May, which would produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

“We are an absolute leader in every way,” Trump said Monday. “Under my leadership, we’ll produce a vaccine in record time.”

Behar, an outspoken critic of Trump, doesn’t plan on being first in line if a vaccine becomes available.

“As far as the vaccine is concerned, I’d like to inform America, in case we don’t know this because I looked all this up for you, the mumps vaccine took four years, the polio vaccine took 20 years and the smallpox vaccine took a few centuries,” Behar said. “It was developed initially in 1796 ... and it became useful in the 1950s. OK? It’s not a simple thing to do. He will push anything to get reelected. Don’t fall for it.”

The president has repeatedly said that the vaccine would be available by the end of the year, but his comments Monday seemed to suggest a possible vaccine against COVID-19 could become available to the public before the election in November.

“The vaccine will be very safe and very effective,” Trump said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.