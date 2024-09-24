'ITS REALLY ROUGH OUT HERE': Atlanta woman shares how she doesn't feel safe in the city

One woman in Atlanta, Georgia shared with Fox News Digital how crime has made her feel unsafe in the city.

"It’s really rough out here," Chelsea told Fox News Digital. "It’s really scary out here."

She said that the "crime rate has skyrocketed" and she does not feel safe living in the city.

"The old Atlanta–it used to be more safe than the Atlanta now," she added. "It used to be certain areas where you go you feel safe, now its everywhere you don’t feel safe. Even in the nice neighborhoods, you don't feel safe."

Avery, a gentleman accompanying Chelsea, echoed her sentiments about not feeling safe.

"I don’t feel safe in my own city. I don’t," the life-long resident said.

A Georgia State student, Audrey, expressed similar views, saying crime is more of a problem now than it was four years ago and had gotten "worse" since the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked if she feels safe she replied, "not really."

Audrey, who lived in Atlanta her whole life, said she can imagine small business owners would be "terrified" of coming to Atlanta.

"I’m used to shootings happening … overtime you’re numb to it," she said.

A recent study by the Department of Justice showed violent crimes increasing dramatically during the Biden-Harris administration. Across the board, the survey found total instances of reported violent crimes increased from 5.6 per 1,000 individuals aged 12 and over in 2020, when Trump was still in office, to 8.7 per 1,000 in 2023.

However, there are some residents in Atlanta who think crime is not as egregious as others make it out to be.

Marcus, who moved to Atlanta to work in hospitality, said he feels like "it is just like every other city."

"You have your good parts. You have your bad parts," Marcus told Fox News Digital. "I feel as if everything could require improvement, but, it is what it is in terms of crime."

He added that downtown is "not the safest" to walk around at nighttime, but, during the day, it's "beautiful."

"I think it's been moderate," said Lamar, a student at Georgia State University.

One student named Marcellus said crime "fluctuates" in the city.

"(Crime) probably got a little bit worse overtime. Sometimes it's OK. Sometimes it's a lot worse than others," he said. "It’s kind of mediocre right now. There’s a lot more scams going on. There’s more online scams. Not too much crime just out and about."