Italian-Americans mourn the news of Ronzoni’s Pastina being discontinued: ‘We are not ok’

Many Americans, especially those from Italian backgrounds, are upset over the news that Ronzoni is discontinuing its "Pastina," commonly referred to as "Italian penicillin," according to Tuesday statement issued by the company.

"We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina," the company's posted to Twitter. "After extensive efforts we regretfully announce that Ronzoni Pastina is being discontinued. This wasn't a decision that we wanted to make."

The tiny star pasta is usually made with butter and fed to children and babies when they are sick. Twitter erupted with responses from upset users mourning the loss of the pasta, and asking Ronzoni to reconsider.

"Check on your Italian friends; we are not okay," Angela Morabito, spokesperson for the Defense of Freedom Institute, tweeted.

Ronzoni said the company's supplier stopping production of the product.

"Unfortunately, our long-term supplier informed us that they would no longer be making Ronzini Pastina as of January 2023," the statement continued. "We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni. As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue this product."

"Ronzoni’s pastina is being discontinued due to insufficient sales to support continued production," the Twitter account "Growing up Italian" tweeted.

Forbes contributor Nick Diunte linked to eBay, where a few boxes of Pastina were still available for purchase.

"As an Italian American, I must protest," James Martin, SJ, Jesuit priest and editor at large of American Magazine tweeted.

"What are Italian-American babies going to do?! I ate this nearly every day," tweeted PCMag writer Chandra Steele.

The announcement prompted multiple petitions calling on Ronzoni to reverse its decision to discontinue the product.

"In December 2022, word began to spread that 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, the parent company that purchased Ronzoni from Riviana Foods in 2021, has decided to discontinue manufacturing for Pastina (Pasta No. 155), the tiny, star-shaped pasta that is internationally renowned as a versatile, delicious comfort food," a Change.org petition read.

"We, the undersigned, urge 8th Avenue Food & Provisions to reverse their ill-advised decision, and ensure that Pastina will be enjoyed for generations to come," the petition continued.

8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. ("8th Avenue") announced in March of 2021 that it was to acquire the Ronzoni brand, according to a press release.

"Call me crazy, but I really would have thought that Ronzoni's ‘long-term supplier' of pastina would have been... Ronzoni." Fox 61 Anchor Tim Lammers tweeted.

Other varieties of pastina exist from pasta brands like Barilla, which some users pointed out, but the outpouring of dismay from Ronzoni pasta lovers showed the brand was a favorite among many consumers.

One user described the move as "really disappointing," but said they would turn to Barilla to get their pastina fix.

"We appreciate your loyalty to us!!" Barilla US tweeted in response.