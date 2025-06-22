Israeli president Isaac Herzog thanks Trump for 'historic' Iran strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog lauded President Donald Trump for his "bold decision" after the U.S. president launched successful strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"First of all, I think we all need to commend President Trump for his bold decision. It’s a historic decision, outstanding decision that clearly can shift the direction of the Middle East," Herzog said on CNN’s State of the Union, Sunday.

The United States launched a military strike against Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow late Saturday. The strike — which involved multiple B-2 bombers dropping bunker buster bombs on Iran’s enrichment facility at Fordow and submarines launching Tomahawk missiles at the other two facilities — was hailed by President Trump as a "spectacular military success." U.S. and Israeli intelligence had concluded that Iran was stockpiling uranium at over 60% enrichment, a level that has no civilian use and can only be used for weaponry.

HEGSETH, PENTAGON BRASS PRAISE TRUMP'S 'SPECTACULAR' MILITARY SUCCESS IN IRAN NUCLEAR STRIKES

Iran’s nuclear program has vexed American presidents for decades. Former President Barack Obama attempted to forestall the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions with the drafting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or "The Iran Nuclear deal." The deal did not eliminate Iran’s enrichment program, but limited the extent they could enrich uranium under international supervision, in exchange for the unfreezing of funds and sanctions relief.

The agreement, which contained sunset clauses that would have allowed Iran to once again pursue nuclear weapon-grade enrichment once the deal expired, was widely maligned across the political spectrum. New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer voted against the deal in the Senate. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the deal in a joint session of Congress. President Trump ultimately withdrew from the deal in 2018.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Former President Joe Biden attempted to revive the JCPOA as president, but his efforts were thwarted after talks ceased following the Oct. 7 attacks — which killed more Jews in a single day since the Holocaust. In the ensuing war, Israel proceeded to strike a heavy blow to Iran’s "Ring of Fire" of terrorist proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

President Trump, upon taking office, gave Iran 60 days to negotiate an end to its nuclear enrichment program. Iran blew past the deadline, however, and on the 61st day Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities and IRGC targets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has… eliminated the Iranian nuclear program, one way or another… which, of course, uplifts a huge veil that was lying down on the Middle East with an Iranian threat of dominance. What we are seeing is a different venue; we just need to look ahead. It won’t be easy, nobody’s shying away from the risks, but it was a historic and very important decision," Herzog said.