Iowa man reportedly fired for wearing Bible verse t-shirts during Pride Month settles lawsuit

An Iowa man reached a settlement with his former employer this week after he claimed he was fired for wearing t-shirts with Bible verse messages during the company's celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Cosby "Corey" Cunningham, a "devout, born-again Christian," filed a religious discrimination lawsuit in federal court last August against Eaton Corp, a global management company, after his firing in August 2023.

Cunningham was hired by Eaton in 2019 as a quality assurance manager, where he managed new product development of military and commercial aerospace activities before his termination, according to the lawsuit.

His lawsuit says during his employment, Eaton began "increasingly promoting" DEI and LGBTQ support in the workplace. He was allegedly required to attend multiple DEI training sessions, and says he was "singled out" during one training for disagreeing on the use of "woke" pronouns.

On June 2, 2023, Eaton initiated a "Pride Month ceremony," where a Pride flag was raised in front of its main building in support of Pride Month. Eaton’s management encouraged employees to attend and wear specific colors that day to show their support for the effort. Pride t-shirts were also sold to employees, according to the lawsuit.

Cunningham said he began wearing Bible verse t-shirts that day to express his "sincerely held religious beliefs" and to "counter the views that were being coerced by the company on its employees" regarding support for LGBTQ pride.

One shirt cited Proverbs 16:18 with the text, "Pride goes before destruction, an arrogant spirit before a fall."

Another shirt read, "Taking back the rainbow —Genesis 9:13," with the verse, "I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth," on the back.

A third read, "God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble. James 4:6."

On July 20, 2023, Cunningham was called into a meeting with Human Resources ("HR") and told that his shirt was making people "uncomfortable" and one person felt it was "inflammatory toward the LGBTQ community." He met with HR again, one week later, and requested written documentation showing which company policy he was violating by wearing the religious t-shirts.

His lawsuit claims Eaton threatened to fire him at this meeting.

The following day, he requested, in writing, a religious accommodation to wear the t-shirts, which was denied. He made a second request via a letter to HR, saying he felt he was being "attacked" by his employer over his beliefs.

In the following weeks, Cunningham says he was sent home twice after he refused to stop wearing the t-shirts. Eaton fired him on August 23, 2023, saying he had violated their "Harassment-Free Policy."

Cunningham filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission before filing his complaint in federal court in August 2024, alleging unlawful religious discrimination by Eaton.

According to Cedar Rapids-based KCRG, lawyers for Eaton argued Cunningham was not entitled to any damages because any actions taken by the company against him "were legitimate and non-discriminatory and non-retaliatory," and were based on legitimate business reasons.

The case came to a conclusion this week with Eaton and Cunningham reaching an unspecified settlement agreement out of court, according to KCRG. The case was dismissed on May 20, according to court documents.