Instagram lifts Libs of TikTok suspension, claims popular account was ‘disabled by mistake’

Internet sensation Libs of TikTok, known for sharing videos of left-wing individuals making eyebrow-raising comments, was suspended from Instagram early Friday but suddenly regained access after conservatives criticized the social media juggernaut.

The Libs of TikTok account holder tweeted a message from Instagram declaring the account was suspended and there was a 30-day window to "disagree with the decision." Instagram stated Libs of TikTok’s account violated the social media platform’s Community Guidelines but didn’t elaborate on how the rules were broken.

Fox News Digital asked Instagram’s parent company, Meta, for an explanation multiple times but did not receive a response until several hours later after the account had been restored.

Over 12 hours after being informed of the suspension, Libs of TikTok tweeted that it had been reinstated and posted an image of the explanation. "It looks like your account was disabled by mistake," Instagram explained.

Minutes later, a Meta spokesperson responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment that had gone ignored for roughly seven hours.

"This account was automatically disabled following multiple copyright complaints. We investigated further and found an issue following one of the complaints, so we restored the account," a Meta spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Libs of TikTok has also been repeatedly suspended by social media giant Twitter, where it has 1.2 million followers, and the account holder has also been doxxed by the Washington Post. Conservatives rallied around the social media star while the account was suspended from Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who spoke out against this censorship and demanded we be reinstated," Libs of TikTok tweeted.

Libs of TikTok has garnered a huge following among conservatives over the past year for sharing videos publicly shared on TikTok showing liberals espousing principles of critical race theory ideology and embracing broadening spectrums of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Radio host Tim Young, who has also used social media to gain prominence and has roughly 600,000 followers between Twitter and Instagram, feels that social media platforms are biased against conservatives.

"You never hear about major liberal or Democratic accounts being suspended on social media, only conservatives, which really is the tale of the tape on any story like this," Young told Fox News Digital.

"I have personally been threatened in the past by a leftist account, reported it and nothing has happened – then seen instances where some of my followers will lose their accounts for using the wrong pronouns to describe someone," Young continued. "There's very clearly a left-leaning bias on social media, anyone with common sense – or even just any level of paying attention sees it – even Elon Musk has recently noted this bias."