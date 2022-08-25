Insider downplays Mark Zuckerberg's FBI bombshell on Joe Rogan podcast, frames story with him defending agency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Insider went with a bizarre framing of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's bombshell claim about the FBI during his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Zuckerberg went viral on Thursday when podcast host Joe Rogan grilled him about Facebook suppressing the reach of the New York Post's reporting of the Hunter Biden laptop during the 2020 presidential election.

He provided revealing "background" on what led to the tech giant's decision.

"Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us- some folks on our team and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there's about to be some kind of dump of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant,'" Zuckerberg told Rogan on Thursday's podcast.

Zuckerberg went on to explain Facebook's actions, telling Rogan, "We just kind of thought hey look, if the FBI, which I still view is a legitimate institution in this country, it's a very professional law enforcement- they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something then I want to take that seriously."

However, Insider went with the headline: "Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he still views the FBI as a 'very legitimate institution' after some Republicans called for it to be defunded following Trump raid."

The raid into Mar-a-Lago was never mentioned in the viral exchange between Zuckerberg and Rogan.

"Facebook, now Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he thinks the FBI is a ‘legitimate institution’ amid far-right GOP figures calling for the agency to be defunded following its raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence," Insider began its report.

The article went on to water down Zuckerberg's comments, writing about Facebook's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, "Zuckerberg said the FBI had already approached his company, warning them to be on the look-out for polarizing content, just as Russian propaganda made the platform its home around the 2016 US presidential election."

The outlet later changed the headline to, "Joe Rogan asked Mark Zuckerberg if he 'censored' the Hunter Biden laptop story. The CEO used the opportunity to defend the FBI as a 'legitimate institution.'"

Insider did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

When asked if there was any "regret" about suppressing a story that turned out be factual, Zuckerberg replied, "Yeah, yeah. I mean, it sucks."

However, he went on to defend Facebook's practices, telling Rogan its process was "pretty reasonable" since his platform still allowed the New York Post articles to be distributed rather than the complete blackout that Twitter enforced.

Rogan appeared sympathetic to Zuckerberg's predicament, especially regarding the FBI's warning of "Russian propaganda."

"It's probably also the case of armchair quarterbacking, right? Or at least Monday morning quarterbacking… because in the moment, you had reason to believe based on the FBI talking to you that it wasn't real and that there was going to be some propaganda. So what do you do?" Rogan said. "And then, if you just let it get out there and what if it changes the election and it turns out to be bulls---, that's a real problem. And I would imagine that those kinds of decisions are the most difficult."

In the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, both Big Tech and the liberal media suppressed the bombshell revelations that emerged from Hunter Biden's laptop.

Both Zuckerberg and then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expressed regret for their actions limiting the distribution of the New York Post's reporting and several news organizations including The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC News and Politico have since verified the authenticity of the laptop.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., revealed this week in a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz that whistleblowers allege FBI officials told agents not to investigate Hunter Biden's laptop for months over concerns it would impact the 2020 election.

According to Johnson, "individuals with knowledge" of the Hunter Biden case told his office that the investigation was intentionally slowed on orders from "local FBI leadership."

Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa said other whistleblower allegations reveal a "deeply rooted political infection" within the FBI.

Fox News' Joshua Comins and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.