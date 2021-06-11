Ingraham claims White House is having 'buyer's remorse' over Kamala Harris

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham recapped the Biden administration's blunders both abroad and in the media on Friday, as President Biden traveled to Europe and Vice President Kamala Harris was forced to answer questions on immigration.

Ingraham echoed the concerns of many across the political spectrum saying, "The real action this week was not with POTUS but with V-POTUS. Kamala Harris has finally run into the buzzsaw that she’s probably been avoiding her entire life. It’s called reality, as in having to answer serious questions about a real, real problem, the border crisis, which Biden foisted on her to address, but instead, it’s just become a mess. ... And by the way, Harris is showing signs of cracking."

Ingraham reminded viewers how unpopular Harris was in the presidential primary, having dropped out of the race early on.

"The fact is, everyone is starting to see what Democrat primary voters knew about Kamala Harris in 2019. She’s just not a prime-time player. She has no relevant experience, and she’s totally in over her head."

During her trip to Guatemala, Harris spoke broadly about the immigration issue, but never discussed solutions on how to curb the influx at the southern border. Ingraham noted that even the media seemed concerned about the vice president's performance.

"That sort of glib, bromide-laden series of generalities it may work, you might be able to slide by in the US Senate, but it doesn’t work when you’re on the world stage and charged with handling serious issues," Ingraham said. "Things have gotten so bad for VP Harris that she even has CNN worried."

The media aren't the only ones raising concerns, Ingraham pointed out that it appears the Biden White House is having "a growing case of buyers remorse." According to reports, the administration was not happy with the way Harris handled the question of immigration during her interview with Lester Holt.

Ingraham raised the question, "If the woman gets prickly when asked a simple, obvious question, how the heck is she going to do when she sits across the table from her, let's say, her Chinese or Russian counterparts?"

After a week of scrutiny and bad press, which is not common for the administration, Ingraham had her doubts about the vice president.

"Biden’s chosen number two is simply incapable of doing the job at the level it needs to be done. So how will this play out? Badly."