Laura Ingraham: COVID lockdowns allowed the left to force change on America

Fox News Staff
The left always begin their march toward a 'new normal' with pleas for 'tolerance' and claim the measures will be limited and temporary. This mask ruling was a great win in the battle for the Old Normal.

Laura Ingraham speculated about why liberals "love the COVID lockdowns" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the pandemic "gave them an excuse to force change on the American people."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The truth is the left, they don't like normal. They detest normal. They loathe the traditional. They despise traditional patriotic songs. They can't stand traditional education. They have no use for traditional borders. They think there's no such thing as traditional families and they think you are selfish if you drive traditional cars and trucks and of course, they think it's time to cut way back on traditional freedoms, like the freedom to worship, the freedom of assembly and the freedom of speech. Now this is why they love the COVID lockdowns. It gave them an excuse to force change on the American people. 

Now they cynically use the fear of extreme illness and even death to drive otherwise levelheaded people to do the craziest things like not see their aging parents for years or having their kids in Zoom classes, giving healthy kids experimental COVID shots and of course, wearing masks, even outdoors. 

And never forget, this was never, ever about the science. If it was, of course, the border would have been shut down to illegals during the Biden administration, and left-leaning politicians would never, ever have hung out maskless when they thought the cameras weren't rolling (French Laundry) and of course, now we know that the states that did best overall with COVID, they weren't the ones that had all these Draconian measures. 

