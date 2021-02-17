Ingraham: Left's 'race-obsessed approach to daily life is vindictive and counterproductive'

If America is so racist, why do so many people wish to come here? That question was posed by Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday.

"It sickens me to hear anyone, especially our president, accusing America of systemic racism," Ingraham said after playing a clip in which President Biden decried institutional bias. "After all, why do millions of people want to come here from all across the globe if Americans are just a bunch of racists?

"Are the people who want to come here all stupid? Do they just not know that when they get here they’re going to be immediately harassed and attacked by police?"

The phrase "systemic racism," Ingraham told the audience, was first used in the 1967 book "Black Power", in which authors Stokely Carmichael (later Kwame Ture) and Charles V. Hamilton sought to solve racial problems not by changing minds, but changing how history is viewed.

"That’s why you’re seeing the historical rewrites all over the country," Ingraham declared. "That’s why we’re seeing so many people canceled from their careers. The radicals who started Black Lives Matter know the power of shame and they wield it like a club, threatening anyone who gets in their way."

"This race-obsessed approach to daily life is vindictive and counterproductive," Ingraham maintained. "It drives a wedge, not a conversation."

Ingraham condemned racism, saying that Americans of all colors should enjoy the freedoms of the nation, and concluded by saying that Democrats are resorting to claims of bigotry because the party cannot govern.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Joe Biden has been in Washington for almost 50 years, if you can believe it. He knows that Republicans aren’t racist. He knows that this country is not systemically racist, but he goes along with the lie because he thinks it’s going to help him stay in power. If you think that sounds cynical, you’re right. But we’re not cynical. We’ll keep telling the truth," she said.

"America is an amazing country with great and generous people. And working together, we can take power away from the cynics who try to divide us by race and give that power back to the people, and I mean all of the people."