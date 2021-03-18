Ingraham: Why Rand Paul 'schooled' Fauci, mainstream media on mask-wearing 'theater'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., "schooled" White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and the mainstream media Thursday on the topic of whether Americans should wear masks even after getting the coronavirus vaccine, Laura Ingraham said.

"[Fauci] confines himself usually to friendly venues, where he dispenses guidance not driven by the science, but by a desire to terrify and confuse Americans," claimed the "Ingraham Angle" host. "But every now and then, Fauci can’t avoid facing someone who actually knows something, like Dr. Rand Paul."

"At this point," Ingraham said later in the segment, "It’s pretty much beyond obvious that if you had COVID, you’re extremely unlikely to get it again — even Fauci knows it’s impossible to argue against the evidence on this point … The fact is, we’re approaching herd immunity in the United States. Fauci knows this and knows there’s no data to counter the mountain of evidence Senator Paul ... threw at him."

Fauci’s new favorite talking point, the host said, is the rise of several coronavirus variants, specifically one that was discovered in the U.K. Ingraham noted that the U.K. variant is already in the United States, yet COVID cases are still down 15% nationwide over the last two weeks, hospitalizations have dropped 21% and deaths down 32% over the same time period.

She added that Paul was "100% right" to describe mask-wearing by vaccinated people as "theater."

"Forcing Americans to wear masks who’ve been vaccinated or already exposed to the virus is really all about domination and control more than anything else. It’s certainly not about science."

The dust-up beetween Fauci and Paul proved two things, Ingraham concluded: "Number one, there should be a mandatory retirement age in the federal workforce.

"Number two, interviewing a powerful person who wields outsized influence requires knowing the subject matter and the willingness to ask a follow-up question. It wasn’t just Anthony Fauci who was schooled by Senator Paul. The American media was as well."