Ingraham shares next steps Americans must take after primary elections

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told viewers "it's time to unite and fight" on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle," sharing next steps Americans must take after the primary elections, no matter the outcome.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Whatever the outcome in this seat is GOP primaries tonight, it's time to put aside differences, shelve the petty squabbles, a lot of nipping at each other, all come back together to take back the Senate in November. Now, under one party controlled by the Schumer-Pelosi socialists, America is going broke, woke and becoming a joke. It's time for real oversight of Biden's runaway federal agencies. It's time to slam the brakes on his inflation-stoking agenda with, of course, a Republican-controlled Congress. But the left, they're not going to go down without a fight, no way. They're going to try to hang on to their power by any means necessary. Now, when they're not blowing up the economy, they're blowing up race relations, they're shifting blame, or, as we all know, they're distracting with phony narratives.

So pay no attention to the Democrats' predictable masquerade unfolding months before the midterms. We've seen all this before. They're sending the same people who are going to be spending your children's and your grandchildren's future, squandering it. The same people willing to do the bidding of the teachers unions and BLM, and the same people who have only strengthened China's hand and made you poorer. So when you head to the polls this November, your choice is clear. Do you want more of Schumer and Pelosi? Then go ahead, vote for the populist frauds. Otherwise, it's time to unite and fight. And that's the Angle.