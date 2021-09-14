Ingraham: Milley's secret calls with Chinese 'a lot closer to an insurrection than anything we've seen'

As Democrats erupted over what they termed the January 6th Capitol "insurrection," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was quietly orchestrating a plan of a similar nature without former President Donald Trump's knowledge, Laura Ingraham said Tuesday.

"Today we learned the truth," the Fox News host told "Ingraham Angle" viewers. "There was indeed an insurrection being played in Washington, but it took place at the Pentagon. And chief architect was General Mark Milley," Ingraham said.

The primetime host devoted her opening "Angle" to a report suggesting that Milley made two secret phone calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, his Chinese counterpart in the waning days of Trump's presidency without his knowledge.

Milley reportedly made the calls before the 2020 presidential election on Oct. 30, 2020, and two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, on Jan. 8, 2021, assuring Zuocheng of the stability of the American government. He also allegedly assured the Chinese general that he would contact him regarding any imminent attack from the U.S. in the final days of the Trump administration.

The bombshell report, which the Washington Post's Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa alleged in their upcoming book "Peril," suggest that Milley "installed himself – an unelected officer, as the nation's commander in chief," Ingraham said.

"Milley was overseeing the mobilization of Americans national security state without the knowledge of the American people or the rest of the world. Some might contend that Milley overstepped his authority, but he believes his actions were in good faith. A Precaution to ensure there was no interruption in the international order. No accidental war with China or others and no use of nuclear weapons," she mocked. "Notice the framing, yes, he may have violated both the military code and the constitution but it was all in good faith."

"As for his punishment," she added, "he should be court-martialed and dishonorably discharged for his role in what was a lot closer to insurrection than anything we have seen on January 6th."