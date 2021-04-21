Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ingraham: Left's goal isn't justice, it's revolution; they want to 'convict America'

Evidence, facts and statistics don't matter to the 'Race Patrol' says Fox News host

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ingraham: Left is perpetrating a 'massive' fraud against AmericaVideo

Ingraham: Left is perpetrating a 'massive' fraud against America

'The Ingraham Angle' host on Democrats pushing BLM's 'systematic racism' lie

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle" slamming the Left for playing the nation and fueling the rage against law enforcement. Ingraham saying, "what they really want to do is to convict America."

INGRAHAM: They really want you to think they really care about Black people in America.  About their well-being and safety.  About protecting them from abuse and discrimination.  About ensuring equal justice under the law. 

But here’s the dirty little secret -- the most powerful forces in America fueling the current rage against police they are playing everyone… and they’re using grieving families to perpetrate their fraud on all of us.  Their goal isn’t "justice," it’s revolution.  They don’t even care about convicting police officers who commit crimes – what they really want to do is to convict America. 

...

Evidence, facts, crime statistics — none of that matters to the Race Patrol.  They need you to believe that crimes aren’t actually committed by individuals – they’re caused by a racist society.  And the fact that there was no evidence of racial animus in Chauvin’s actions didn’t matter either.  He was White, the victim was Black.  It wasn’t his knee on the neck of Mister Floyd, it was America’s. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH INGRAHAM'S FULL 'ANGLE'

This article was written by Fox News staff.