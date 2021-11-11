Ingraham: Democrats' alliance with BLM has backfired, hurt minority community

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called Democratic leaders "incredibly irresponsible and dishonest" Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle," saying they are "effectively excusing any unrest that follows a mistrial or acquittal" in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

"…That means more pain and suffering for the people of Kenosha. So more problems, not fewer for the minority community there as well," she added.

In a blistering opening monologue Thursday night, "The Ingraham Angle" host took Democrats to task for their inflammatory rhetoric as racial tensions are being stoked anew amid the Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse is facing charges of murder for his role in killing two men and injuring another during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

BLM New York leader Hawk Newsome raised the temperature Wednesday by threatening "riots," "fire" and "bloodshed" if New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates NYPD's anti-crime units to the city's violent streets.

"If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing then we’re going to take to the streets again," Newsome vowed after a meeting with Adams Wednesday at Brooklyn Borough Hall. "There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed," he promised.

"The message is clear," Ingraham responded, "and the threats are pretty close to attempted extortion, which generally is defined as an attempt through coercion or threats to obtain a benefit or outcome, often involving money."

"…[H]as a single prominent Democrat come out to denounce these BLM comments?," she asked. "Not that I have seen. Their silence speaks volumes."

Their silence occurs against the backdrop of the Rittenhouse trial for his role in the riot following the shooting of Jacob Blake, whom liberal mainstream media largely said was unarmed despite Blake himself admitting to having a knife.

Similarly, when Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson's life was "destroyed" without sufficient evidence to charge him with manslaughter or murder, "mobs raged and looted across entire city blocks," Ingraham said. Seven years later, the city "has one of the highest crime rates in America," she noted.

"[T]here’s no placating anti-American Marxists who believe that it’s better for a city to burn than to continue with traditional policing, or acquit a White teenager wrongly accused," Ingraham stated. "Will Democrats learn these obvious lessons before the mid-terms? If they had a strong leader, perhaps they could. But they don’t, so they won’t."