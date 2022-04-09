Ingraham: COVID-19's new normal refers to a 'Democrat is in office'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out the Left for politically motivated COVID-19 hypocrisy Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: [N]ow to the Left's newest COVID charade. I don't know if you heard this: Currently some of the elites in Washington are coming down with a case of the asymptomatics. Now, everyone from Attorney General Merrick Garland to Biden's Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to Kamala Harris's communications director have tested positive for COVID in the last few days. So what was the root of this now rare outbreak? Well, it looks like the annual confab bringing the press and some of their favorite politicians together was the root of the problem. It's called the Gridiron Club Dinner. Now, I remember a time when holding big events like this were called the height of irresponsibility because they put lives in danger. And further, it was the fault of those who took the measured risk to attend.

The new normal must refer to "a Democrat is in office." Since these were [CNN resident medical analyst Leana] Wen's previous feelings on the issue: "I'm very concerned, because if I were to custom-design a super-spreader event, this is what it would look like. It would look like a lot of people coming from many parts of the country gathered together, no social-distancing, not wearing masks and in fact, even flaunting this public health guidance." Now, this new line of thinking has even infected the White House. After Nancy Pelosi tested positive yesterday, pictures emerged of her kissing President Biden. Surely this was alarming to the White House.

Rest assured, the same media and medical experts who mislead the U.S. so egregiously throughout 2020 will be back to offer cover for the Democrats.

