©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ingraham: Chinese Communist Party's influence in US is dangerously 'widespread'

'The fact that China has spent decades infiltrating almost every aspect of American society should be well known to you at this point,' Fox News host says.

By Yael Halon | Fox News
'The Ingraham Angle' host urges Congress to bar any American from elected office who has profited from China

It's past time that the United States recognize China as its greatest international threat, Laura Ingraham argued Tuesday.

"It is not Russia, it is China," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "The fact that China has spent decades infiltrating almost every aspect of American society should be well known to you at this point."

COTTON: WALL STREET CEO'S ARE EFFECTIVELY 'LOBBYISTS FOR COMMUNIST CHINA'

Ingraham then called out major U.S. corporations and business leaders for "kowtowing to Beijing on a regular basis," as well as "a media establishment" that she claimed to be "completely compromised [and] regularly just reprinting CCP [Chinese Communist Party] propaganda."

Ingraham's comments followed a troubling report from Axios alleging that a suspected Chinese spy gained unfettered access to several politicians -- including Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. -- forcing the FBI to eventually step in and disrupt the situation.

FBI STEPPED IN AFTER SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY GAINED ACCESS TO SWALWELL, OTHER POLITICIANS 

McCarthy: Why is Swalwell still in Congress after China spy report?Video

Axios reported that a Chinese national named Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to become national figures.

According to Ingraham, the story reaffirms what should have been known all along: The influence of the CCP in our free society is dangerously "widespread and so pernicious," Ingraham said. 

Ingraham called on Congress to "step up and pass legislation barring any American who has profited directly from China from ever serving in elected office, period, no exception."

"But," she cautioned, "don't hold your breath waiting for that initiative to be announced ... and I think you know why."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.