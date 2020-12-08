Ingraham: Chinese Communist Party's influence in US is dangerously 'widespread'

It's past time that the United States recognize China as its greatest international threat, Laura Ingraham argued Tuesday.

"It is not Russia, it is China," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "The fact that China has spent decades infiltrating almost every aspect of American society should be well known to you at this point."

Ingraham then called out major U.S. corporations and business leaders for "kowtowing to Beijing on a regular basis," as well as "a media establishment" that she claimed to be "completely compromised [and] regularly just reprinting CCP [Chinese Communist Party] propaganda."

Ingraham's comments followed a troubling report from Axios alleging that a suspected Chinese spy gained unfettered access to several politicians -- including Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. -- forcing the FBI to eventually step in and disrupt the situation.

Axios reported that a Chinese national named Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to become national figures.

According to Ingraham, the story reaffirms what should have been known all along: The influence of the CCP in our free society is dangerously "widespread and so pernicious," Ingraham said.

Ingraham called on Congress to "step up and pass legislation barring any American who has profited directly from China from ever serving in elected office, period, no exception."

"But," she cautioned, "don't hold your breath waiting for that initiative to be announced ... and I think you know why."