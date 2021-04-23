Ingraham: 'Biden's Insurrectionists' want us to 'lose sight' of freedom that made America great

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her show "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday highlighting the leftist tactics of what she calls "Biden's Insurrectionists" who "want us to lose sight" of the freedom that made America great.

INGRAHAM: Far from governing as the moderate figure so many suburban women likely thought he’d be, Biden is a radical and his policies, and poisonous narratives are already pitting Americans against each other along racial, ethnic, political, and economic lines.

...

Last summer’s attacks on our historical markers and monuments were never really about taking a stand against the confederacy, the confederacy is dead — it was just one more step toward erasing our historical understanding altogether

These were the tactics of the worst dictators of the 20th century. From Lenin to Stalin to Mao. A revolution requires that the people reject most everything that came before that it may be replaced with a new collectivist agenda.

This is precisely what BLM/Antifa want, and the beliefs, goals and methods are being embraced and advanced by the the larger Democrat party and of course the media. And by the way, the larger Democrat Party also includes Joe’s old boss.

...

The real threat to our future is Biden and the well-heeled, powerful forces who want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place. Not our diversity – it’s our freedom

