Ingraham: 'Biden's home alone' as Democrats now shunning 'lame duck' in 'muddy puddle'

In her "Ingraham Angle" commentary on Thursday, host Laura Ingraham said President Biden is continuing to cement his early "lame duck" status as the leader of a party that doesn't seem to view him as leading it.

Ingraham pointed to a spate of situations where top Democrats were absent from Biden's occasional public appearances, or have declined to explicitly invite him to campaign with them ahead of the midterm elections.

She noted that former Rep. Robert "Beto" O'Rourke, D-Texas, who is running for governor, said his campaign "is not going to be about Joe Biden [or] Donald Trump," when asked by a reporter.

Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of that state, was noticeably absent from a Biden speech about the election federalization bill and voting rights in her hometown. Ingraham noted Abrams's top issue is election law.

"The stiffest of stiff arms came courtesy of Stacey Abrams, who refused to appear at Biden's voting rights speech in Atlanta last month. That's her big issue, by the way, and we never did find out what Abrams's scheduling conflict was," she said.

"The truth is, Biden is human kryptonite for anyone hoping to win politically. Even the dullest of Democrat knives in the drawer know that Biden is clueless on stopping the biggest issue facing us now, which is inflation."

Ingraham remarked that she thought she was in a Carteresque "1979 time warp" when she heard the new inflation figure to be 7.5 percent for the previous month.

"Leave it to Joe Biden one year into his presidency, and he's already made himself a lame duck, so he's paddling around by himself and his pond is now just a muddy puddle," she said.

She pointed to another Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, who said this week that the "national Democratic brand in … rural America generally is toxic."

"It's because, quite frankly, we don't show up," he said.

"Yeah, thanks, Jon, it's a little late. Where were you last spring, last summer and last fall? Does he think Montanans are stupid?" she asked.

"They know a phony when they see one, they tuned out Biden, and they're going to tune out Tester as well."

Ingraham added that internationally, Biden is being somewhat supplanted, after French President Emmanuel Macron independently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin over concerns about a potential Ukraine invasion.

The host said the leader of the United States' oldest ally essentially "bypassed the bumbling Biden altogether."

"It's obvious what happened here," she said. "European leaders saw Biden as a problem, not a solution, kind of a bull in a china shop, but a Biden in a China shop. So they felt that they had to rush in to de-escalate. How embarrassing for America getting briefed and ordered around by the French."