Ingraham shreds Biden admin for ‘deflecting truth’ on border crisis, submission to China

The Biden administration continues to tangle themselves deeper and deeper in their web of lies surrounding the crisis at the southern border and relations with China, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued during her Monday-night monologue.

"They’ve worked overtime to deny, obscure and deflect the truth," she said. "But Democrats are conspiring with an array of activists and business leaders on plans that are already well underway."

Even more significant than the trillion-dollar spending plan, Ingraham highlighted that maintaining open borders and surrendering to China are two "unofficial" policies that will "weaken and change America forever."

INGRAHAM: BIDEN AND THE DEMOCRATS ARE ‘BLM’IFYING THE BORDER

"As for China, the Biden Administration’s concern for human rights? Totally out the window," she said. "They’re happy to ignore cruel deprivations of basic rights to dissent, worship, a fair trial, etc. so long as the CCP makes some, I don’t know, unenforceable pledge on climate change. Save the planet, but let those Uighurs die."

"And with these dupes in the White House, there isn’t a top investment bank or multi-national in the world that would think of steering money away from China. Why bother?"

By the end of Biden’s first two years in office, Ingraham pointed out that millions of more migrants and hundreds of thousands of refugees will have found homes in America while China rises to power.

"And as we obsess over our diversity and new-found multiculturalism, China will have likely grown a lot more powerful than America — economically and militarily," she said.

Ingraham called out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for lying during his interview with Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" about there being a possibility for more migrants to enter the country when it’s obvious the number will grow "exponentially higher."

"By ditching most all of Trump’s effective enforcement tools at the border, the Biden Administration sent a message to the world that the border is de facto open," she said. "But there is literally zero deterrence from the Biden Administration. In fact, they want this to continue. New voters and cheap labor -- it’s a win-win for Democrats."

Mayorkas even told Wallace he’s "proud" of Biden’s humanitarian relief policy allowing open borders instead of implementing a wall or barrier to ensure national security which Ingraham described as "disgusting."

"Then again, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas himself is kind of a smooth-talking corrupt-o-crat who has a long tradition of working overtime for the elites who skirt the rules," she said. "And now he oversees a bigger scam at the border."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"America’s borders are undefended and it’s returning to its pre-Trump posture of submission to China," she said. "Once again, the world believes that the future will rise or fall in Beijing, not Washington. And as long as old Joe’s in charge, they’re probably right."