Small business owners plead with Biden to take action on inflation: 'Do something fast'

Small business owners struggling with inflation are pleading with the Biden administration to "step up" and take action to alleviate costs for Americans.

Pam Coy, owner of a gas station in Wisconsin, said Friday the problems are beginning to "stockpile" with high prices, a lack of products and a labor shortage.

"It’s not pretty," Coy said on "Fox & Friends." "And I think it’s only going to get worse."

Coy said many customers will only purchase a small amount of gas at a time rather than filling the whole tank. She told co-host Steve Doocy that she sees it happening "all the time" with truck drivers who are delivering products around the country.

"That’s where it’s going to really start hurting the American pocketbook," Coy said, adding the administration has to "do something fast."

Joseph Charles, owner of Rock City Pizza in Boston, said running his business is harder now than during the COVID-19 pandemic. While people weren’t dining out, he said they were still ordering food. Now, people don’t want to spend money with inflation so high.

"Everything has gone up since Joe Biden and his administration has been in office. There has to be a change, and there has to be a change fast," Charles said.

Charles said President Biden needs to see for himself the situation that many Americans find themselves in.

"I’m pretty sure he has contacts who go to the supermarket – there are empty shelves. And then when the shelves are full, the prices are through the roof," he said. "He’s got to do something."

Coy said Biden needs to be a "business leader" for America.

"He’s got to be more proactive and get ahead of the problems, not wait 'till they’re a problem and then try to solve them," she said.