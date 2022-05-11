Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Inflation hurts middle-class Americans the most: Sarah Huckabee Sanders

She calls it 'absolutely embarrassing'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Inflation a pay cut for every single American: Huckabee Sanders Video

Inflation a pay cut for every single American: Huckabee Sanders

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sounds off on inflation and the Biden administration’s alleged lack of plans to fix it on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders underscored inflation as "a pay cut for every single American" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Inflation is a pay cut for every single American," the Arkansas gubernatorial candidate told host Jesse Watters. "It's hurting the middle class the most. All of the people you just showed [who] are struggling whether or not to fill up their gas tank or buy groceries and having to pick and choose — they are losing their freedom as Americans."

BIDEN CLAIMS HIS POLICIES 'HELP, NOT HURT' INFLATION

She added that a mother should "never be terrified" of not being able to find baby formula in the United States.

"It's disgraceful. It is absolutely embarrassing."

President Biden "is frankly not fooling anyone, but he's blaming everyone."

  • U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for an event at the O'Connor Grain Farm on May 11, 2022 in Kankakee, Illinois. Biden visited the farm along with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food supply and prices
    Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden arrives for an event at the O'Connor Grain Farm.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • A sign displays gas prices at a gas station on May 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached a record high today of $4.37 a gallon.
    Image 2 of 3

    A sign displays gas prices at a gas station.   (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) holds up a sign about gasoline prices as he speaks to members of the press as Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listen after a weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs gathered for a weekly policy luncheon to discuss the Republican agenda.
    Image 3 of 3

    Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Rick Scott and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He refuses to assume responsibility for having been an "epic failure" and for the same failure that the Biden administration causes in "literally everything" it touches, she said.

What is more, the administration has no plans to fix inflation, Huckabee Sanders continued, saying its lack of solutions to ease inflation is "so astonishing."

Huckabee Sanders called on "strong conservatives" to step up and push back against the federal government.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's one of the reasons I'm running for governor," she explained. "We have to make sure we have a coalition of strong conservative governors pushing back. It's why I'm hopeful that Republicans will take back the House and the Senate in November, and stop the out-of-control, reckless government spending that is happening at the federal level." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.