Inflation hurts middle-class Americans the most: Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders underscored inflation as "a pay cut for every single American" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Inflation is a pay cut for every single American," the Arkansas gubernatorial candidate told host Jesse Watters. "It's hurting the middle class the most. All of the people you just showed [who] are struggling whether or not to fill up their gas tank or buy groceries and having to pick and choose — they are losing their freedom as Americans."

BIDEN CLAIMS HIS POLICIES 'HELP, NOT HURT' INFLATION

She added that a mother should "never be terrified" of not being able to find baby formula in the United States.

"It's disgraceful. It is absolutely embarrassing."

President Biden "is frankly not fooling anyone, but he's blaming everyone."

He refuses to assume responsibility for having been an "epic failure" and for the same failure that the Biden administration causes in "literally everything" it touches, she said.

What is more, the administration has no plans to fix inflation, Huckabee Sanders continued, saying its lack of solutions to ease inflation is "so astonishing."

Huckabee Sanders called on "strong conservatives" to step up and push back against the federal government.

"It's one of the reasons I'm running for governor," she explained. "We have to make sure we have a coalition of strong conservative governors pushing back. It's why I'm hopeful that Republicans will take back the House and the Senate in November, and stop the out-of-control, reckless government spending that is happening at the federal level."