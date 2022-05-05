Former Home Depot CEO warns inflation hasn't hit its peak: 'We're in for a lot of turbulence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli suggested on "America Reports" Thursday that inflation hasn’t hit its peak yet and warned that Americans are "in for a lot of turbulence."

KARL ROVE SLAMS DEMOCRATS OVER LACK OF PLAN, NO IDEAS TO TACKLE INFLATION

BOB NARDELLI: The Dow…it's not giving us any disinformation…It's a fact, facts are friendly…I'm kind of staying put. I'm not trying to react. Yesterday was up a thousand. Today it's down a thousand…I think if you're just an average day trader, you ought to just…not get involved in this, these ups and downs. I don't think we're at the peak yet on inflation.

…

Some of the people on the programs have said that maybe we'll get to 10. I don't know…my first home was 18% interest, and if you look at today the [average] home is $368,000, average monthly mortgage is $1,400, at a couple more points of interest rate…we're not going to be able to get that reach by a lot of people that want to own their own home. I think we're in for a lot of turbulence for a longer period.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: