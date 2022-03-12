Ukrainian-born congresswoman slams Biden administration: 'Lack strategy, lack speed, and lack skill'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian-born congresswoman and farmer Victoria Spartz slammed the Biden administration Saturday night on "Unfiltered." The Indiana Republican told host Dan Bongino the actions of the Biden administration throughout this invasion are contributing to the consequences of previous failures and ultimately hurting the American people.

VICTORIA SPARTZ: The current administration, they have complete lack of strategy, lack of speed and lack of skill, whether dealing with [a] domestic issue or foreign issues, because we've been talking about this invasion for a while. We didn't deal with what's already been happening with our economy with inflation and start adding more and more regulations on businesses and started creating more problems. We already had supply issues driven by the pandemic and everything else. So, I think this is very unwise what we're doing and will hurt the American consumer, and this will hurt a lot of people.

