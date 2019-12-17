Independent voter on Pelosi's reason for impeachment: 'She's insulting my intelligence'

A voter who confronted an Oklahoma congresswoman over the impeachment of President Trump told Fox News Tuesday she was inspired to speak out after hearing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., say that "our Constitution was at stake" if the president was not impeached.

"I'm not a political person by any means. And I was watching the television and Speaker Pelosi looked at me and said, 'Our constitution is at stake if we don't impeach the president.' And then she went on to tell me that this is not a political matter," Susan Jaslow, an independent voter in Oklahoma, told "The Story with Martha MacCallum. "And I was just highly insulted. She's insulting my intelligence. I mean, that's absolutely ludicrous."

Jaslow recently attended a town hall hosted by Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., who is one of 31 House Democrats elected from a district Trump carried in 2016, and advised the congresswoman to not vote for impeachment.

"He's a duly elected president and I feel it is not your responsibility to take somebody that was duly elected out of office. Let me do that," Jaslow told Horn at the Dec. 8th meeting. "So, as an independent voter, I think you're in a lot of trouble if you vote for this impeachment."

Horn announced Tuesday that the would vote in favor of impeachment.

Jaslow called Horn's announcement dishonest and accused the congresswoman of nullifying her vote.

"I felt she had no right to do that. Let the voters, 63 million people that voted for Trump leave him in office or take him out," Jaslow said. "And she had no right to do that."

The Democrat-led House Rules Committee on Tuesday dove into a marathon session to prepare the ground rules for what is likely to be a furious showdown on the House floor to adopt articles of impeachment against Trump.

Jaslow called for an end to partisan "bickering" and warned there are many who feel the same way she does.

"We're very mad. We're very angry. We just want our country back," Jaslow said. "We want everybody to play nice."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.