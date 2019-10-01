Andy Puzder: If impeachment fails and Trump is headed for re-election, China will make trade deal

On Fox Nation's "Deep Dive," a panel of experts broke down the potential impact that the Democrats' impeachment push and the 2020 presidential election may have on the U.S.-China trade war.

"If this impeachment thing falls apart -- you know, as some people think it might -- if it falls apart and [the Chinese] intuit that Donald Trump's going to be reelected we'll have a deal very soon," said Andy Puzder, former chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants and President Trump's former nominee for U.S. labor secretary. "But if they feel there's a challenge... to his presidency they'll wait."

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and top Chinese officials are set to meet in Washington this month to potentially restart talks that have been stalled since May.

Puzder added that if the Chinese are unsure of what may happen in the 2020 election, then they will delay.

"Why wouldn't you wait? You're not going to end up with somebody on the other side that's going to be as good at this as [Trump] is. So why not wait?" said Puzder, arguing that the Chinese see Trump as the most difficult possible negotiating partner.

Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Assistant Editor and Fox News contributor James Freeman suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping may be more willing to negotiate with Trump than his potential Democratic Presidential opponent, Senator Elizabeth Warren D-Mass.

Warren's position is, "more hard-line and... economically destructive than Trump's tariffs because she's saying 'I'm going to tariff not just for economic reasons but for environmental ones as well,'" said Freeman.

In a recent blog post, Warren wrote, "We’ve let China get away with the suppression of pay and labor rights, poor environmental protections, and years of currency manipulation."

Puzder questioned if Warren would "have the political strength" to follow through on her position, but he conceded that the debate over confronting the Chinese has shifted dramatically.

"Look, this has become a bipartisan issue. Everybody seems to agree -- we need to do something with China and it was not a bipartisan [issue] right back to three years ago," said Puzder.

Fox Business Network Susan Li agreed with that sentiment and added that a number of business leaders are also backing the trade war.

"It's surprising, actually. A lot of the big CEOs are also on board with this -- that we should get tougher with China. I thought that they would be upset because it hurt their stock price ... it capped the amount on the stock market. But they say, 'No, this is something that should have been taken care of a few decades ago,'" said Li.

Puzder concluded that U.S. companies are supporting the President's push to hold China accountable because they now believe that they may benefit financially.

"What we've got is... a president who kind of unified the country around this idea that we're going to stand up to China. So now businesses are willing to stand up, individuals are willing, politicians on the other side of the aisle are willing, so now is the time. We really can't let this slip away."

