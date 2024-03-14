Ilhan Omar says 'of course' she will vote for Biden after warning him about losing Muslim votes over Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. was quick to show her support for President Biden in the upcoming election despite her outspoken criticism of his administration's support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The far-left Democrat was asked on CNN on Tuesday if Biden would get her vote if the election were held that day, after not supporting him in the Minnesota Democratic primary.

"…You didn’t vote for President Biden or for uncommitted in Minnesota’s primary. The uncommitted vote was a big part of that primary in your home state," CNN anchor Abby Phillip said, referencing tens of thousands of voters protesting Biden on Super Tuesday.

"I wonder if the election were held today, would you vote for Joe Biden? Can you confirm that he would have your vote today?" she asked Omar.

"Of course, democracy is on the line," Omar said. Biden and former President Trump are now the presumptive nominees of both their parties, setting up a long-expected rematch of their 2020 race.

"We are facing down fascism. And I personally know what my life felt like having Trump as the president of this country. And I know what it felt like for my constituents and for people around this country and around the world. We have to do everything that we can to make sure that does not happen to our country again," she continued.

Omar's response came after a series of questions by Phillip questioning the Democrat's loyalty to Biden after he clinched the Democratic nomination.

Phillip followed up by asking Omar if she thought her constituents would also back Biden despite disagreements over Israel policy.

"The uncommitted's [have] been very clear. They want a change in policy and we've seen that," Omar said before touting Vice President Kamala Harris's calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and President Biden's "red line" comments about a possible Israeli invasion of Rafah in south Gaza.

Omar has been highly critical of Biden over his stance on Israel and previously warned him that he would be hurting his re-election efforts with Muslims and young voters who are staunchly against the Israel-Hamas war.

She also directed her anger at Biden and Democratic leadership over the war in a press conference last October.

"How is it that we have a president who is talking about releasing hostages, who is talking about getting American citizens out of Israel, but could not get himself to say, I want to save and work to save the hundreds, thousands of Americans stuck in Gaza. What is wrong with you?" Omar asked after claiming Israel had dropped more bombs on Gaza in the last 10 days than the U.S. did across an entire year in Afghanistan.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

