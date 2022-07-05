Ilhan Omar challenger rips 'Squad' member after constituents booed her at concert: 'Ready for change'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Cecily Davis, challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., slammed the "Squad" member for being out-of-touch with her constituents, saying people are "ready for change" and are seeking someone who represents their conservative values. Davis also told "Fox & Friends First" hosts Griff Jenkins and Ashley Strohmier that she is not shocked the concert audience decided to boo Omar since she is "very unpopular" in her community.

CECILY DAVIS: Her policies are very unpopular to those in her own community. I am not shocked that they booed her. She's very unpopular among the people of Somalia and Minneapolis. You know what? They've decided that they are no longer going to operate as a monolith. They recognize that she does not represent them, and they are ready for change. They are looking for a champion who actually represents their conservative values here in congressional district five.

