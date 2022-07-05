Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ilhan Omar challenger rips 'Squad' member after constituents booed her at concert: 'Ready for change'

Cecily Davis said Omar is 'very unpopular' among the people of Somalia and Minneapolis

Republican Cecily Davis, challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., slammed the "Squad" member for being out-of-touch with her constituents, saying people are "ready for change" and are seeking someone who represents their conservative values. Davis also told "Fox & Friends First" hosts Griff Jenkins and Ashley Strohmier that she is not shocked the concert audience decided to boo Omar since she is "very unpopular" in her community.

ILHAN OMAR'S HUSBAND'S FIRM QUIETLY RAKING IN PAYMENTS AGAIN FROM COMMITTEE LINKED TO ‘SQUAD’ MEMBER

CECILY DAVIS: Her policies are very unpopular to those in her own community. I am not shocked that they booed her. She's very unpopular among the people of Somalia and Minneapolis. You know what? They've decided that they are no longer going to operate as a monolith. They recognize that she does not represent them, and they are ready for change. They are looking for a champion who actually represents their conservative values here in congressional district five.

