Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to Biden officials about 'terrifying' rainbow fentanyl coming across border

An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his community does not have the resources to deal with the influx of fentanyl that has been coming over the southern border.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told "Fox & Friends First" the Biden administration is out of touch with the outcomes of their border policies as Americans and communities deal with the increase in fentanyl poisonings.

"At the border, we are simply not catching the vast majority of this stuff (fentanyl), it's an incredibly terrifying drug," he told Carley Shimkus.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 200,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle at Port of Nogales, Arizona, Saturday.

Around 47,000 of those pills were rainbow-colored pills, which federal officials have warned is a new trend meant to drive young people to the deadly drug.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC.

Donahue described the cartels targeting children with rainbow fentanyl, as "absolutely sickening."

"Little children thinking that they may be candy-like Sweet Tarts or Skittles. They could eat these," Donahue warns. "They're simply going to die from ingesting these pills."

Donahue said during the Trump administration there was "more leverage" and more things done right, especially with border security.

In contrast, the sheriff said the Biden administration is "out of touch" and "lying."

"This administration seems to just completely be complicit in allowing and almost encouraging these drugs to come across into our country, and attacking our children."

