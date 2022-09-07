Expand / Collapse search
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to Biden officials about 'terrifying' rainbow fentanyl coming across border

Kieran Donahue tells 'Fox & Friends First' vast majority of fentanyl is not being detected at border

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Idaho sheriff: The Biden admin is allowing and encouraging influx of fentanyl Video

Idaho sheriff: The Biden admin is allowing and encouraging influx of fentanyl

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue says law enforcement does not have the resources to manage the large influx of fentanyl and says the Biden administration is ‘out of touch.'

An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his community does not have the resources to deal with the influx of fentanyl that has been coming over the southern border. 

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told "Fox & Friends First" the Biden administration is out of touch with the outcomes of their border policies as Americans and communities deal with the increase in fentanyl poisonings. 

"At the border, we are simply not catching the vast majority of this stuff (fentanyl), it's an incredibly terrifying drug," he told Carley Shimkus.

DEA WARNS OF ‘NATIONWIDE SPIKE’ IN FENTANYL-RELATED MASS-OVERDOSE DEATHS

Rainbow fentanyl 

Rainbow fentanyl  (DEA)

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 200,000 fentanyl pills hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle at Port of Nogales, Arizona, Saturday.

Around 47,000 of those pills were rainbow-colored pills, which federal officials have warned is a new trend meant to drive young people to the deadly drug.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States last year, according to the CDC. 

Troopers learned the fentanyl pills were being smuggled from Mexico to the Phoenix area.

Troopers learned the fentanyl pills were being smuggled from Mexico to the Phoenix area. (Arizona Department of Public Safety )

Donahue described the cartels targeting children with rainbow fentanyl, as "absolutely sickening." 

"Little children thinking that they may be candy-like Sweet Tarts or Skittles. They could eat these," Donahue warns. "They're simply going to die from ingesting these pills." 

July saw over 200% rise in fentanyl seizures from June according to CBP Video

Donahue said during the Trump administration there was "more leverage" and more things done right, especially with border security. 

In contrast, the sheriff said the Biden administration is "out of touch" and "lying." 

"This administration seems to just completely be complicit in allowing and almost encouraging these drugs to come across into our country, and attacking our children."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.