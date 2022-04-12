Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends First
Published

Former ICE director says border agents overwhelmed, cannot deter drugs: 'This administration doesn't care'

Jonathan Fahey warns of worsening border crisis on 'Fox & Friends First'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former ICE Director Jonathan Fahey says the Biden administration wants as many illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. as possible.

Former ICE Director Jonathan Fahey said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First" the Biden administration wants as many illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. as possible and doesn't care about securing the border. Fahey was asked what will happen if Title 42 is removed.

JONATHAN FAHEY: It means there will be no vetting and there is no concern for the safety and security of the country from this administration … they don't care. … We're having 100,000 people a year dying of drug overdoses and the Border Patrol agents aren't able to do anything, aren't able to deter the drugs from coming across because they're simply processing migrants, so they don't know who's coming in, if they're criminals. And frankly, this administration doesn't care. They want as many illegal immigrants in the country as possible for political purposes and anyone that says anything about it, they'll call them names, they'll call them racists, they'll try to intimidate them from speaking out. It's truly a disgrace.

