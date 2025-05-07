ICE agents raid DC restaurant belonging to husband of CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell

The restaurant belonging to the husband of CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell was raided by ICE on Tuesday.

A local D.C. Fox affiliate reported that ICE agents went into "Chef Geoff’s" restaurant in D.C. that morning and asked to see staff members’ I-9 forms proving they are legally allowed to work in the U.S. The visit reportedly sent staff into "a panic."

"Chef Geoff’s" is owned by Geoff Tracy, who is married to the longtime CBS News anchor and correspondent.

According to Fox 5, "Nearly a dozen law enforcement and immigration officials wearing DHS uniforms" went into the restaurant located on New Mexico Avenue, Northwest.

The agents were at Tracy’s restaurant for around 90 minutes, though no one was taken into custody.

The ICE stop-ins have occurred at multiple D.C. restaurants in recent days. The outlet reported that restaurants in Dupont Circle and Columbia Heights have been visited by ICE agents as well.

Millie’s — a restaurant near D.C.'s Massachusetts Avenue — told Fox 5 that seven agents entered the restaurant on Tuesday as well, demanding to see I-9 forms. According to staff, the agents had a warrant that was signed by another ICE agent, not a judge.

In a statement to "The Washingtonian," Millie’s owner, Bob Blair, recalled that the agents "all came in all of the public entrances at the same time."

Blair slammed the government inspections, saying, "We were under the impression that they were focusing on trying to find criminals. And this is just a whole new level of harassment to our hard-working, law-abiding employees."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser weighed in on the raids, telling the outlet, "I have heard those reports. I’ve been getting them all morning. I am disturbed by them. It appears as though ICE is at restaurants, or even at neighborhoods, and it doesn’t look like they’re targeting criminals, and it does look like they’re disrupting."

Bowser added that D.C. law enforcement is in no way involved with the raids.

The raids come as President Donald Trump's administration remains committed to deporting illegal immigrants from the country.

Trump is also suing O’Donnell’s employer, allegedly that CBS deceptively edited a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris to aid her presidential campaign.

ICE, CBS, and "Chef Geoff’s" did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News' Cameron Arcand Bill Melugin contributed to this report.