Florida congressman urges people to 'heed the warning' for Hurricane Dorian

Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., advised Floridians in the pathway of Hurricane Dorian to "heed the warning" and be prepared in anticipation of the storm's imminent arrival.

"Heed the warning because these things are so unpredictable they can change just a degree or two and it could have catastrophic effect on the state of Florida," the congressman said Sunday on a special edition of "America's News HQ."

Dorian slammed the northern Bahamas midday Sunday after strengthening to a "catastrophic" Category 5 storm -- packing winds of 185 mph and the threat of torrential rain that could last for days as millions in the U.S. from Florida to North Carolina have been keeping an eye on where the storm may head next.

The slow-moving storm may take until Monday afternoon to pass over the Bahamas, and then turn sharply and skirt up the U.S. coast, possibly staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then affecting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday, forecasters have warned.

Yoho praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump for their work in preparation for Dorian and

"The coordination is there and it's something that makes you proud, the way the state of Florida handled this," Yoho said.

The congressman advised Floridians to stay calm and move away from the storm as directed.

"It's just up to the residents to be prepared and again heed the warning. Stay calm and just move away from this, and stay tuned," Yoho said.

Fox Business Network's Connell McShane contributed to this report.