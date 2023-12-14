Hunter Biden worried he'll have to flee the country if Trump wins in 2024: Report

A new report detailing Hunter Biden’s legal troubles revealed that President Biden's son is worried about his fate if former President Trump returns to the White House.

Politico’s Jonathan Lemire reported Wednesday that the younger Biden may be forced to leave the U.S. if Trump is re-elected, amid Republican lawmakers’ investigations into him.

The piece stated, "Hunter Biden knows he is in the political crosshairs. In recent conversations with family friends, he has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again, according to two people who have spoken to him."

Lemire noted that Biden’s son "has also worried about the intense scrutiny that his family would face during the 2024 campaign — and went public in recent days with his own concerns about the toll on his father."

The journalist then cited a recent statement that Biden made on musician Moby’s podcast in recent days, where he accused GOP lawmakers of "trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle — and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way."

The younger Biden is the subject of several investigations, one being pursued by House Republicans looking to see if his foreign business dealings benefitted his father’s political career. Congress voted Wednesday night to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden over the matter.

Biden is also the subject of a federal investigation, through which he has already been charged several times. He’s been charged with illegally owning a firearm , in addition to tax fraud misdemeanors.

Most recently, he was charged for failing to pay nearly $200,000 of income tax in 2019.

Biden dominated headlines this week as he appeared in Washington, D.C. and gave a press conference blasting the GOP for investigating him and his father over their alleged corruption.

During the outdoor presser on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Biden said, "For six years I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack team. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here." He also declared, "my father was not financially involved in my business."

Biden appearing in D.C. only to avoid complying with a subpoena to sit for a deposition before Congress that day, drew calls that he should be held in contempt of Congress.

Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., both echoed those calls to hold Hunter in contempt, accusing him of mocking Congress with a "stunt" and calling his refusal an "obstruction of justice."

"Hunter Biden, this ain't Burger King. You can't Have It Your Way when it comes to congressional subpoenas. Quit the stunts, make your way to the deposition room, and let's talk," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., wrote on X Wednesday.

What’s Hunter Biden so afraid of?" posted Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, as well as representatives for Hunter Biden's legal team. This article will be updated with any response.

Fox News Digital’s Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.