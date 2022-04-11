Expand / Collapse search
Grassley blasts media over 'Russian disinfo' smears: Hunter's case shows I was 'right all along'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
How deep do Hunter Biden's China connections go? Video

How deep do Hunter Biden's China connections go?

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Charles Grassley speaks out on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Senate Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley ripped Democrats and the media for framing him as a font of "Russian disinformation" for the two-plus years he has been speaking out about allegations against Hunter Biden.

Grassley, R-Iowa, told Fox News on Monday he does not have enough information that President Biden is "compromised" by China.

"I only have enough evidence that that's a legitimate question. I do not have evidence that goes as far as you'd like to have me say go," he told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"What we do know is that Hunter Biden had arrangements with Chinese businesspeople [via] CFC Corporation. It's an energy company. Those Chinese businesspeople had connections to the military and the Chinese Communist Party. And we know that they received $5 million," he continued.

FLASHBACK: SWALWELL STONEWALLS ON FANG FANG RELATIONSHIP

In terms of U.S. interests being "compromised," Grassley said the laptop and related texts do question whether American national security could be adversely affected.

He expressed regret Democrats and media had spent since 2019 claiming he and others on the GOP side were spreading foreign fallacies.

"For two-and-a-half years, the Democrats were saying I was spreading Russian disinformation. Then we find out that the Democrats and the media were playing this Russian disinformation campaign against us. And then now, they're finally admitting that Chuck Grassley was right all along," he said.

FORMER HUNTER BUSINESS PARTNER SPEAKS OUT TO FOX

"I don't like people disparaging my reputation as a good investigator in the Senate of the United States. Because I do a thorough job, I found the facts where they take me."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 