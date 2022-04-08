Chaffetz calls out Atlantic writer's 'intellectually lame' argument about Hunter Biden coverage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and former congressman Jason Chaffetz slammed Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum for making an "intellectually lame" claim that the Hunter Biden laptop story was not "interesting" enough for the mainstream media to cover. Chaffetz said Friday on "America's Newsroom" the mainstream media's "lack of intellectual curiosity" seems to only apply to one side.

JASON CHAFFETZ: It's the lack of intellectual curiosity that seems to go one direction and not the other. It's not the fact that Hunter Biden had a laptop but the fact he was on Air Force 2, utilizing the resources of the United States of America, his dad was the vice president and is the president now. There's movement of tens of millions of dollars that are flowing and how can she say it is just not interesting? How does she know if she doesn’t know what’s in it? She has already made a conclusion but she hasn't dove in to see the content. That’s what is so disingenuous, so intellectually lame. I don’t know how else to put it.

