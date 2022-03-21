Dan Bongino on NYT authenticating Hunter Biden's laptop: The media cares about 'protecting Democrats'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino warned the mainstream media wants the story surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop to "go away" because they're "protecting Democrats." Bongino joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the scandal and how Ukraine has been a "piggy bank for swamp rats" shortly after the New York Times released a story authenticating the laptop.

HUNTERGATE AND PUTIN REMIND US OF THE DANGER OF PROPAGANDA

DAN BONGINO: Listen, the media doesn't care about Hunter Biden. They care about protecting Democrats. Let's get that straight, okay? They'd throw Hunter Biden overboard tomorrow if they thought it would save Joe Biden. The reason they need this laptop story to go away is because Ukraine has been a piggy bank for swamp rats on both sides of the political aisle for decades. If you were pro-Russia or pro-European in Ukraine, you could make a fortune and make American lobbyists and former politicians and swamp rats of fortune by lobbying Congress for either side, okay everybody knows that Hunter Biden and his job over there was symptomatic of a larger swamp problem.

