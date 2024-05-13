'Hunger Games' star Jennifer Lawrence jokes Mike Pence is secretly gay at GLAAD Awards

"Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook" actress Jennifer Lawrence joked that former Vice President Mike Pence was secretly gay during an LGBTQ group's media awards on Saturday.

While on stage at The 35th annual GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards, Lawrence joked that she once fell in love with a gay man and tried to convert him before realizing that "conversion therapy doesn't work."

"Did you hear me, Mike Pence?" she called out. "I said, ‘Conversion therapy is not real!’ Even though you think it worked on you."

The actress continued to attack the former vice president while giggling, Breitbart reported.

"You know, he’s in New York tonight. He’s receiving a Kid’s Choice Award for weirdest d—," she said.

Lawrence admitted, "I didn't write that one," before delivering an award to country music artist Orville Peck.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pence for comment.

That wasn't the only political moment during the awards show.

An anti-Israel protester disrupted show host Ross Matthews' opening monologue by accusing those in attendance of supporting "genocide."

"GLAAD is complicit in genocide," a transgender drag activist stood up and shouted before being escorted out of the glitzy gala, according to Entertaimment Weekly.

The show host awkwardly thanked the protester before continuing on with his speech.

"Thank you for your free speech. I’m so glad you have freedom," Matthews said, according to Variety. "Well, that was uncomfy for all of us, but we have to fight for everyone’s rights. Thank you for my opener."

Lawrence's swipe at Pence wasn't the only time she's taken aim at Republican figures.

In 2017, the actress claimed hurricanes in Texas and Florida were signs of "Mother Nature’s rage and wrath" at America for electing Donald Trump and not taking man-made climate change seriously.

"You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath," Lawrence said.

The actress confessed in a 2022 interview that her political shift to the left had caused a rift within her own family.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said. "I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f— with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people," she told Vogue.