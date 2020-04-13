Huckabee: We are 'shredding the Constitution' while enforcing quarantine measures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that coronavirus quarantine enforcement is infringing on American’s constitutional freedoms.

“We live in a democracy. We live in a country where we elect our leaders to make decisions — we do not relegate, delegate, and give over those decisions to people, no matter how smart they are; we don’t give them to people who haven’t been elected by we the people,” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

Huckabee’s comments came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview Sunday that he “can’t guarantee” that it will be safe to physically vote at polls in November due to coronavirus.

“I hope so, Jake,” he said, in an interview on CNN with Jake Tapper. “I can’t guarantee it.”

President Trump has spoken out unfavorably against mail-in ballots and there was a dramatic clash last week in Wisconsin that pitted Republicans in the state legislature and state Supreme Court against many Democrats nationwide.

Democrat political consultant James Carville said Republicans will “literally kill people to stay in power.”

Huckabee said that, ultimately, the decisions will be made by “elected officials” in the executive branch of the United States government such as the governors and the president. Huckabee also said that certain quarantine enforcement is threatening Americans' “civil liberties.”

“That is a concern to me that I don’t hear enough about — how we are shredding the Constitution by telling people such things as you can’t sit in a car by yourself, you’re going to get arrested, you can’t drive up to a church in your own vehicle, and the closest contact you have is with the police officer who comes and tells us you can’t do it.

“There are some things that should scare the living daylights out of us,” Huckabee said.