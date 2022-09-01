How can Americans work together to reduce political polarization?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic National Committee spokesman Mo Elleithee reacted to President Biden's recent comments about the MAGA movement and offered strategies to reduce political polarization in America on "Special Report."

MO ELEITHEE: And I think what he's betting on, or at least it seems like to me, is that there are still some mainstream Republicans and some good conservatives who he would disagree with, who I would disagree with on policy, but who don't double down on things like denying the results of the 2020 election, don't double down on some of those policy issues that that he just referenced.

And it seems to me that what he's saying is that there is room here for us to get back to sort of our old fashioned disagreements, the stuff that Reince and I used to fight over when we were both still partisan warriors without having to buy into this other thing; this other thing that has dominated our politics now for the past five, six, seven years, and that's being somewhat destructive.

He seems to not only be making a choice between Democrats and Republicans, which is what you ought to do in an election, but making a choice between MAGA and your sort of old school Republicans. We'll see if that's successful. But sort of giving permission to some Republicans to say, 'You can be conservative and not be this.'

